RCMP issue ice safety reminder after vehicle plunges through ice near Inuvik, N.W.T.

With parts of the Northwest Territories in the midst of freeze-up, RCMP are reminding residents to be extremely cautious when travelling over land and water that may not yet be frozen.

This comes after two people became stranded Monday when their vehicle went through the ice on a waterway near Inuvik, N.W.T., and they had to be rescued.

Inuvik RCMP co-ordinated a search and rescue, and their investigation led them to a location about 35 kilometres outside Inuvik, toward Little Bombardier Channel, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police said the ice there is not thick enough to hold up vehicle traffic.

With the help of Inuvik Ground Search and Rescue, Parks Canada and a small search party, RCMP found the two stranded people along the Mackenzie River.

Those individuals were found in "good health," and RCMP were also able to transport three dogs that were with those people back to safety, police said.

Police said they believe the individuals who became stranded were travelling over a closed portion of an ice road. They are reminding residents that travelling over unsafe ice conditions puts their own safety at risk, as well as the safety of the people who are called to help locate or rescue them.

"Our land can be very unforgiving, and we must all respect the changing environment," said Staff Sgt. Bruce McGregor.

"Temperatures are plummeting in the night, so please ensure you are travelling safely, and with adequate supplies should something go wrong. Check the ice conditions for safety. An emergency communication device is always a must for travel on the land."