RCMP issue ice safety reminder after vehicle plunges through ice near Inuvik, N.W.T.
Police say 2 individuals who were rescued may have travelled over closed ice road
With parts of the Northwest Territories in the midst of freeze-up, RCMP are reminding residents to be extremely cautious when travelling over land and water that may not yet be frozen.
This comes after two people became stranded Monday when their vehicle went through the ice on a waterway near Inuvik, N.W.T., and they had to be rescued.
Inuvik RCMP co-ordinated a search and rescue, and their investigation led them to a location about 35 kilometres outside Inuvik, toward Little Bombardier Channel, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.
Police said the ice there is not thick enough to hold up vehicle traffic.
With the help of Inuvik Ground Search and Rescue, Parks Canada and a small search party, RCMP found the two stranded people along the Mackenzie River.
Those individuals were found in "good health," and RCMP were also able to transport three dogs that were with those people back to safety, police said.
Police said they believe the individuals who became stranded were travelling over a closed portion of an ice road. They are reminding residents that travelling over unsafe ice conditions puts their own safety at risk, as well as the safety of the people who are called to help locate or rescue them.
"Our land can be very unforgiving, and we must all respect the changing environment," said Staff Sgt. Bruce McGregor.
"Temperatures are plummeting in the night, so please ensure you are travelling safely, and with adequate supplies should something go wrong. Check the ice conditions for safety. An emergency communication device is always a must for travel on the land."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.