N.W.T. Housing Corp. building 45 rental units for RCMP members

The N.W.T. Housing Corporation is going to build 45 new rental units for RCMP members in several communities.

The housing corporation first floated the idea back in 2016 after the federal government told the RCMP it would be phasing out housing in five N.W.T. communities.

Alfred Moses, the minister responsible, announced in a news release Friday afternoon that the corporation signed an agreement with the RCMP to construct and provide property management to the new units.

"The RCMP play a critical role in the North," the statement said. "The provision of stable housing for RCMP employees addresses their affordable housing requirements and supports service delivery to N.W.T. residents."

The units will be located in five N.W.T. communities:

6 units in Fort Smith

3 units in Norman Wells

17 units in Inuvik

7 units in Fort Simpson

12 units in Hay River

Public Works and Government Services Canada advised the RCMP in early 2015 that it would no longer directly provide housing in the five affected communities. Negotiations then began with the N.W.T. Housing Corporation to ease the transition and make sure there was no interruption in housing for RCMP employees.

In 2016, the manager of the housing corporation said the new units wouldn't take money away from other housing programs and would not impact the public housing wait list.

N.W.T. RCMP Commanding Officer Jamie Zettler said he's pleased about the partnership and support.

"Our members and their families reside in the communities, thus becoming part of the communities we police," Zettler said in the statement.

"They live there, their children attend school there, they become engaged and support community activities."

The statement touted the economic benefits to the N.W.T. with the construction of the units, calling it a "northern solution," and saying it will increase employment for northerners.

"Further, this revenue stream will assist the NWTHC in meeting the financial challenges from declining Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation funding for public housing."