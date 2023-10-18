'We are still hopeful,' says RCMP on search for missing Elder in Old Crow, Yukon

Teams scoured Crow Mountain and beyond on Tuesday for any sign of 78-year-old Freddy Frost, who was last seen Oct. 10.

The Elder is a respected knowledge-keeper from Old Crow and deeply beloved in the community. The search currently involves the Vuntut Gwitchin Government, the RCMP, and Yukon Search and Rescue.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Kent Langley is helping oversee the search effort. He said poor weather on Sunday kept the search on the ground, but conditions Monday allowed for a helicopter to do a comprehensive aerial search.

"We were very hopeful on Monday, because he had an ATV that I believe is red in colour, so we had high hopes that it would be visible from the air," said Langley.

So far, no evidence of Frost has been found.

But Langley said that teams on Crow Mountain still believe this story could have a positive ending.

"He is, by all accounts, an experienced outdoorsman — that seems to be the common theme we're hearing," he said. "So we're still optimistic."

On the evening of Oct. 16, Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation posted a Facebook update which shared that the search effort was being expanded beyond Crow Mountain. Teams set out at first light the next day.

Searchers were divided into four main teams: the first conducting aerials flyovers, the second traveling by snowmobile to cover Crow Mountain's south ridge, a third team covering the south slope on foot, and a fourth team deployed to Second Mountain.

After completing a flyover of Crow Mountain, a helicopter flew over the ATV trail to Doughnut Lake. Additional searchers made calls around town, walked the island and ski trails around Old Crow, and checked all the cabins on Crow Mountain and Crow Mountain road.

The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation government has diverted much of its capacity to the search for Frost. Residents of Old Crow are being asked to conserve water so that water delivery trucks can be used in the search.

Chief Pauline Frost did not respond to a request for comment, and a Vuntut Gwitchin spokesperson declined to speak on the record on the ongoing search.

Langley said the amount of support he's seen in Old Crow has been unique.

"The community has been very active, definitely stepped up and are going above and beyond in this search," he said.

Beyond the weather, Langley says the greatest setback has been how long it took for Frost's absence to be noted and reported to police. Langley believes Frost was setting out on a day trip when he was last spotted on Oct. 10.

"His normal practice was to go out on a day trip," he said. "We've had no indication that he was planning on overnighting.

"So the challenge we have had to deal with is that it was several days before he was reported overdue. So that puts us behind quite a bit already."

Since Frost set out, a blanket of snow has fallen over Crow Mountain, and flurries are expected to continue through the week.

Family members of Freddy Frost declined to speak to the CBC.