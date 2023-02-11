Hay River RCMP charge 37-year-old man with sexual offences, including child luring

RCMP in Hay River have charged a 37-year-old man with sexual offences involving a young person.

According to a media statement issued Friday evening, police say they began the investigation, alongside the territory's internet child exploitation unit, back in 2020.

Police said they arrested the man on Feb. 2, and charged him with with four offences: voyeurism, sexual assault, sexual interference and child luring.

The man has been released with "several" conditions police say, though no conditions are outlined in the statement. He is expected to appear in court on March 27.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the man charged to protect the identity of the victim.