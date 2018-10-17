Multiple guns stolen from home in Yellowknife

RCMP say multiple guns were stolen from a home in Yellowknife this week.

The firearms were taken from a detached garage on Haener Drive, in the Niven Lake neighbourhood, between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

There were multiple guns taken from a large firearms safe in the garage.

"Yellowknife RCMP are investigating this serious offence," the statement said.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, a family returned home from a trip to find their house ransacked and 12 guns, jewelry and other valuables stolen. According to the family, the thief or thieves broke in through their garage on Rivett Crescent.

There's an arrest warrant out for the suspect in that case.

For the incident on Haener Drive, RCMP say its forensic identification services and police dog services are "exploring all evidentiary avenues."

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious, or any unusual activity in that area, is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, nwtnutips.com, (click on "submit a web tip") or text: nwtnutips to 274637.