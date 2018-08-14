RCMP investigate sudden death of 48-year-old man in Fort Smith

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a man in Fort Smith.

According to a release from RCMP, the police were called to a scene Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., where they found a 48-year-old man dead.

The release says the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services have travelled to the community and are investigating the death, along with the N.W.T.'s coroner.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.