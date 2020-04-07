RCMP seize illegal alcohol, unsafely stored guns entering Fort Providence

RCMP in Fort Providence, N.W.T., have seized 20 bottles of whiskey and two unsafely stored guns during a checkstop.

Police say they intercepted a vehicle on Highway 1 on its way to Fort Providence Friday, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

During that checkstop, police say they discovered the occupants had 20 375-millilitre-sized bottles of whiskey and the firearms. The alcohol and guns were seized.

No charges were laid, said RCMP.

"The RCMP want to take the opportunity to remind people how much alcohol is hurting the community, creating social problems and fuelling addictions," states Cpl. Cagri Yilmaz, detachment commander in the community.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the local RCMP at 699-1111.