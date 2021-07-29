RCMP ask public for leads on June 29 Fort Simpson house fire

Police are asking for the public's help to understand the circumstances that led to a major house fire on June 29 in Fort Simpson.

The fire occurred around 7:30 in the morning and engulfed the structure, leaving significant damage.

Fort Simpson's fire department attended and suppressed the fire, and there were no injuries.

Police are investigating alongside the N.W.T.'s fire marshal, but they have followed all investigative avenues and have not been able to determine criminal behaviour was a factor, they said in a news release Wednesday.

"Fort Simpson RCMP would like to provide some closure to the people affected by this fire. If you can assist us in doing so, please give us a call," said Cons. Chris Stewart in the release.

RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity on the morning of June 29, or who has information related to the fire, to contact them at 867-695-1111. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.