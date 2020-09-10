Yellowknife RCMP end search for 63-year-old missing on the land

As the search for a missing 63-year-old man approaches its one-year anniversary, Yellowknife RCMP say their efforts to find him are "concluded."

RCMP have been searching for Glenn Field since October of last year. Field is known to spend most of his time on the land in the area of Rolfe Lake, 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

He was reportedly last seen by a pilot around April 2019, in the remote and roadless area where he was set down by a chartered plane before winter.

A statement from the RCMP sent Thursday afternoon said they partnered with the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) to search the area near Rolfe Lake this summer.

Police said the search turned up some equipment believed to belong to Field, "but there were no sightings of Mr. Field, nor his grey coloured canoe and dogs."

"At this time, with no indications of Mr. Field['s] travel plans, Yellowknife RCMP are concluding their search operations," the release reads.

RCMP say they will still follow up with reports from those travelling on the land who "see a grey coloured canoe, or one of his two German shepherds."

"If new information on Mr. Field's possible location is brought forward to the RCMP, further searches will be organized," it reads.

Earlier this summer the RCMP asked on-the-land travellers to keep an eye out for any sign of Field. Police had travelled to Rolfe Lake in October 2019 and found his camp to be orderly, and it looked as though he had packed up. They didn't believe foul play was involved.

"The [wooden] poles from his canvas tent were still laid out on the ground," RCMP Const. Heather Cosenzo said at the time.

"He'd packed up his campsite and [we're] just not sure if he had intended to come back to Yellowknife or move his site."