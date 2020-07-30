5 people charged, 24 firearms seized after RCMP drug trafficking bust in Fort Simpson

RCMP in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., have arrested five people after busting a drug trafficking ring they say has been operating in the community.

Police started an investigation into the drug network on May 13, with help from the RCMP's Federal Investigations Unit and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

The drug trafficking network was operating in both Fort Simpson and Edmonton, where police say they executed search warrants that turned up cocaine, drug paraphernalia and 24 firearms.

Four people from Fort Simpson were arrested and charged Tuesday with possession for the purpose of trafficking. One person was arrested in Edmonton and is facing the same charge, according to the release.

All five people have since been released from custody, and are not yet being named.

Anyone with information that could help in the case is asked to reach out to Fort Simpson RCMP at (867) 695-1111.