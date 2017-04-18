Drug bust at Yellowknife apartment building leads to 2 facing charges

An RCMP investigation into drug trafficking at a Yellowknife apartment building has led to the seizure of more than 100 grams of cocaine and two people facing charges.

According to a news release, RCMP conducted a "short-term investigation" into drug trafficking in a Yellowknife apartment building. The investigation ultimately resulted in a search warrant being executed on April 2.

The specific apartment building was not named in the release.

During the execution of the warrant, RCMP say they seized approximately 110 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, and approximately 168 grams of what is believed to be hashish.

Five people were arrested during the bust, and two are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and property obtained by crime.

In the release, Sgt. Dean Rioux thanked the public for reporting unusual activity in the building, which he says led RCMP into their investigation.