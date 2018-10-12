RCMP drones capture high-resolution photos over area Angela Meyer was last seen

RCMP in Yellowknife spent Friday morning flying a drone to search for Angela Meyer.

Police conducted a search over Robertson Drive, Forrest Drive, Ptarmigan Road, Con Road and Taylor Road — the area where Meyer was last seen, eight years ago. She went missing on Nov. 27, 2010.

RCMP used the drone to take multiple high-resolution pictures of the area.

Police frequently use the drone to take overhead shots of accidents and crime scenes, said Const. Jack Keefe, the lead officer on the investigation.

"It gives us a new way to look at that area that we haven't before," he said.

Police said Meyer's family requested drones be used in the investigation. CBC News reached out to the family, but they declined to comment.

Keefe said it was a "good idea" for the family to request a drone search as the technology didn't exist eight years ago, when Meyer went missing.

Const. Jack Keefe of the RCMP’s major crimes unit says drone searches for Angela Meyer will continue into next week, if weather permits. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

Meyer, who was 22 years old when she disappeared, was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

In 2010, she had been granted a weekend pass from Stanton Territorial Hospital's psychiatric ward. Meyer stepped outside for a cigarette and was never seen again.

The initial search by RCMP lasted nearly a month, and Angela's family also launched their own community search.

Neither yielded conclusive results.

Keefe said the RCMP plan to finish the drone search sometime next week, if the weather allows.