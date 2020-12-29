RCMP donates essential supplies to Fort McPherson

Residents of Fort McPherson, N.W.T. are welcoming more than two tonnes of supplies, courtesy of the RCMP.

More than 120 boxes full of food and toiletries were recently shipped to the community, which was selected as part of the Adopt a Village project, organized by the RCMP's national headquarters.

RCMP in Fort McPherson were on hand to unpack the boxes and they will be distributing the supplies to elders and families in the community, according to a Tuesday news release.

More than 2.2 tonnes (5,000 lbs) of supplies were collected by the RCMP and sent to the N.W.T. hamlet of 700. (Submitted by RCMP)

"The generosity of RCMP employees who don't even live in or near the Northwest Territories is touching. We were so very happy to receive the goods and spread some cheer to members of our community" said Fort McPherson RCMP Const. Thomas Lemay in the release.