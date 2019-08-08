RCMP forensic team to assist investigation of suspicious death in Iqaluit

Nunavut RCMP and the coroner's office are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Igloolik man as suspicious.

The man was found unconscious in Iqaluit Square in front of the Elders Qammaq in Iqaluit at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 8 and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests, but have not ruled out foul play. The RCMP's Forensic Identification officers are flying into Iqaluit to assist in this investigation.

The family of the man has been notified. An autopsy is set for next week.

The RCMP is looking for anyone who has information about the death to contact the Iqaluit detachment at 867-979-1111.

