RCMP to outdoors enthusiasts: call your mom
Police conducted 5 unnecessary search-and-rescue operations this year because of bad communication
The Northwest Territories RCMP is issuing a plea to outdoorsy types: charge your phone.
So far this year, 27 search and rescue "events" have been conducted in the territory, according to police spokesperson Marie York-Condon. Five of these efforts have been false alarms, resulting in huge costs to the police force and needless hours spent searching by volunteers and local communities.
4 northern communities get $1M for search and rescue equipment
PHOTOS | Canada's coolest summer job mixes adrenaline with reconciliation
Sgt. Christina Wilkins, Northwest Territories RCMP emergency management and planning co-ordinator, says the main reason for these unnecessary search and rescue attempts is a breakdown in communication between people outdoors and whoever is at home.
'People start panicking'
"You could have a group of paddlers going out for example and advising loved ones ... that they're going to check in at a given time. When they end up not checking in then people start panicking," she said.
"That's when they start calling the RCMP and other agencies to help out because this person is now considered unaccounted for — and may very well be missing, lost, or require some urgent aid."
In a news release, the RCMP said people who are in the wilderness can prevent these unnecessary rescue efforts by researching and choosing the best communication device for their trip — whether it be a GPS tracker, a satellite phone, a mobile phone, or other device and making sure they know how to use it.
The police force also suggested outdoor buffs create and follow a regular schedule for checking in with loved ones, communicate a trip plan before leaving, and make sure their device is "charged, activated and receiving a signal."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.