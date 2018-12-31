RCMP issues cold-weather safety reminders after weekend search and rescue

The RCMP is reminding people to be safe while travelling in cold weather after performing a ground search and rescue over the weekend.

According to a release from RCMP, two overdue travellers from Wekweeti were reported missing near midnight on Dec. 30.

Yellowknife, Behchoko and Wekweeti RCMP performed a ground search and rescue the next morning, and located the two travellers by noon.

Environment Canada had issued an extreme cold warning on Dec. 28 for most of the South Slave region, because temperatures were expected to reach –40 C with wind chills making the air feel like –50 C. The cold weather eased off by Dec. 31, reaching a high of –20 C.

RCMP are reminding the public to take precautions when travelling in cold weather.

They say to make sure vehicles are working well, carry extra fuel, check weather forecasts before departing, carry appropriate communications equipment, carry emergency supplies, know the area you're travelling in and inform somebody of your travel plans.