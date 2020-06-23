Tuktoyaktuk RCMP charge 25-year-old for allegedly running someone over with vehicle

RCMP say they have charged a 25-year-old from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., after they allegedly ran someone over with a vehicle.

Police say that just after 6 a.m. on June 5, they received a call about an injured woman who was allegedly run over by a vehicle.

In an email to CBC, police said the victim was taken to the health centre by RCMP members and with help from a local nurse before being transferred to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, and then onto Edmonton for "further treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

After an investigation, RCMP said they charged 25-year-old Devaughn Raddi, from Tuktoyaktuk, with aggravated assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Raddi is scheduled to appear in court on August 12, in Tuktoyaktuk, said the RCMP.