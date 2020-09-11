RCMP charge man with murder in Hay River woman's death

Northwest Territories say they have charged a 31-year-old man with murder in connection to a homicide in Hay River, N.W.T.

James Colosimo, who is from Hay River, has been charged with murder, said an RCMP news release Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they had responded to a call and found an 18-year-old woman dead in a home.

Police said a suspect was apprehended shortly after.

On Thursday, RCMP were seen parked at a home near McBryan Drive and McRorie Road, cordoned off with tape. An officer on site confirmed the area was blocked off due to the investigation.

The RCMP's investigation is ongoing, with the help of the NWT Coroner Service, the statement said.

Colosimo is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on Monday, Sept. 14.