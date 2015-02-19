RCMP's own research on body cameras is ambiguous

The potential positive impacts of having police officers wear body cameras are largely unknown, according to research provided by the RCMP to CBC News.

That's despite the Mounties running a limited pilot project across the country since 2010.

In response to a request for research produced or consulted on body cams, the RCMP included a list of about 20 academic sources they say informed the Iqaluit pilot project set to roll out this month.

No consensus

Excerpts of those sources show a lack of consensus among experts on a number of issues, including whether body cams reduce police violence against the public.

"There was no evidence [the cameras] changed the way police officers dealt with victims or suspects," one 2015 study from the U.K. said.

A number of other studies found a potential decrease in use of force but most recommended further research.

Experts also didn't agree on whether body cams change other police behaviours.

Some reported no behavioural difference at traffic stops while one report said officers used less "intrusive force" and were more active in the community when wearing body cams.

Improved public perception

There was some consensus among experts that the number of public complaints against the police decreased and that the number of early guilty pleas from criminals increased because of video evidence.

One report said this evidence would save officers time and, therefore, would save police agencies money.

"This increased efficiency is likely to have some positive financial implications over the long-term," the 2020 study said.

Most studies showed that the public's perception of the police improved with body-worn cameras.

In 2015 the RCMP issued a feasibility report that concluded significant issues with the technology persisted, notably around mounting the cameras and data management.

But another 2015 report said the RCMP could begin an implementation plan.

Research "has provided the RMCP with a good basis to begin to plan an actual implementation," a technical and operational scoping report done by the RCMP with Defence Research and Development Canada said.