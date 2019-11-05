RCMP believe Inuvik stabbing drug related

Police may have caught a break in their investigation of a vicious attack in Inuvik last spring that ended with a man being medevaced to Edmonton for treatment of multiple stab wounds.

Ten days after the April 21 attack, the RCMP seized a cellphone found in the backyard of the house where the stabbing occurred, according to information contained in a search warrant. The RCMP applied for and received the warrant to find out if there are any clues about the attack in messages, emails or other information in the phone.

None of the information included in the warrant has been tested in court. The RCMP are still investigating the attack. No charges have been laid.

It is not clear from the warrant who the phone belonged to, but when it was opened, a photo of a man police believe to be involved in the local drug trade appeared on the screen.

According to the information in the warrant, at about 10 a.m. on April 21 the Inuvik RCMP got a call from someone who said a man with blood on him was lying on the ground outside a home on Bonnetplume Road.

Victim uncooperative

In the warrant, police say the bloodied man had approached a man waiting in his vehicle for a friend, asked for a ride to the hospital, then collapsed. He had cuts on his hands and wrists and the back of his shirt was soaked with blood. Staff at the Inuvik Regional Hospital found he had a collapsed lung, damage to his kidney and was bleeding internally. His injuries were consistent with stab or puncture wounds.

The officers followed a blood trail to 3 Bonnetplume Road and found blood on the floor and walls of the entrance and in the living room and laundry room. There were also several partial bloody shoe prints on the floor. In the search warrant police said the house was in disarray and appeared to have been "tossed" — or searched.

According to the warrant, the person who lived in the house later told police he had left town for the weekend with his family. He said he had sold drugs with the victim and bought drugs from in the past. He said the victim had asked to stay at his house for the weekend in exchange for $500.

The victim was uncooperative, according to police. They say he initially gave them a false name. Interviewed at the hospital in Edmonton, he said he had been attacked by three masked men, all of them white. He said he had been in Inuvik to visit his girlfriend, but refused to give her name. Then he refused to answer any more questions.

The RCMP believes the attack is drug-related. They say some of the people whose fingerprints they found in the house have been the subject of previous drug investigations.