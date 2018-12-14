Behchoko RCMP searching for man missing out on the land

Behchoko RCMP are leading a search and rescue for a man who was last seen heading out to scout an area between Yellowknife and Behchoko.

Donovan Boucher, 31, was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Thursday. According to a news release from the RCMP, he drove his car to kilometre 292 on Highway 3, and was expected to return that evening.

Boucher, who is from Yellowknife, was reported missing at around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The release states that RCMP located his vehicle near kilometre 292, but he was not inside.

This is the area Donovan Boucher is believed to have been scouting. (Submitted by RCMP)

Boucher is believed to have been wearing proper winter clothing — black snow pants, a grey camo jacket and Steger mukluks.

He is six feet one inch tall, 160 lbs, and is reported to be experienced on the land.

Boucher is also believed to have been travelling with a seven-month-old yellow/white Labrador dog.

"Anytime someone is out on the land and is late in returning in these temperatures, it can cause concern," said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in the news release.

Police are cautioning people not to head out on their own to search for Boucher. Behchoko Ground Search and Rescue, family members and community volunteers began their search at first light Friday morning.

Anyone with information about Boucher's whereabouts are asked to contact Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111.