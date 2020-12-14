RCMP ask Cambridge Bay residents to avoid Aniakvik Road, as police respond to incident

Residents in Cambridge Bay should avoid Aniakvik Road, police say.

According to a news release issued Monday morning, RCMP are responding to an incident in the Nunavut community, though the no other details have been provided.

RCMP says it is "seeking the cooperation of all community members" and in addition to avoiding the area, people are asked to stay in their homes at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, police said.