RCMP arrest 2 'unruly passengers' on Whitehorse flight after they refused to wear masks

Two passengers onboard a Dec. 8 flight to the Yukon capital were charged with causing a disturbance and mischief after they refused to wear facemasks and were aggressive with staff during the flight, according to Whitehorse RCMP.

Police say they were called to Erik Nielsen International Airport at around 4:25 p.m. last Wednesday "and made aware that the flight crew was dealing with two unruly passengers," according to a Monday news release from the RCMP.

"Staff with the airline said that these specific passengers were not compliant with wearing masks and displayed hostile behaviour such as repeatedly yelled at the flight attendant," it read.

Four officers boarded the plane after it landed and arrested the two passengers.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

The identities of the accused have not been released. A first court appearance has been scheduled a later date, according to RCMP.

The government of Canada requires all travellers six years and older wear a face mask during their entire journey.

Refusal to comply with the wearing of a face mask could result in a fine of $5,000.