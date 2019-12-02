RCMP arrest 2 suspects in downtown Whitehorse shooting

RCMP have arrested two men, a 35-year-old and a 26-year-old, whom they say are suspects in a weekend shooting in downtown Whitehorse.

Police were looking for two suspects on Sunday after an early-morning shooting outside the 202 Motor Inn, also known as the Elite Hotel, on 2nd Avenue at Jarvis Street. They said they considered the suspects "armed and dangerous."

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They said an adult male sustained a "serious, life-threatening gunshot wound."

On Monday, Chan Daktari Dara, criminal operations officer superintendent with Yukon RCMP, said the victim was in "grave condition."

Dara said there were several witnesses to the shooting, and that they have been interviewing people who were in the area at the time.

Dara said police believe the suspects and the victim know each other, and that police aren't looking for any other suspects.

In a news release on Monday, RCMP said the Major Crime Unit is still investigating the incident.