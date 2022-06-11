Police arrest 4 men in Inuvik after firearm-related call

Inuvik RCMP responded to a report of a man in possession of a concealed firearm on Thursday.

It happened at Bompas Place Apartments in Inuvik, N.W.T.

After an investigation, police say in a news release they arrested four men "without incident."

Two of the men have since been released unconditionally, police said, while the other two men face criminal charges for obstruction and breach of release order.

Police say they haven't found the suspected firearm and that the investigation is ongoing.

"The RCMP take any firearms-related call very serious and take the appropriate police response proportional to the level of risk to ensure the safety of the public and responding members," said RCMP Sgt. Bruce McGregor in a statement.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).