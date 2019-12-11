Skip to Main Content
Handcuffed man heading to court escapes, outruns Yellowknife RCMP
Handcuffed man heading to court escapes, outruns Yellowknife RCMP

Police were escorting prisoners to the courthouse on Saturday when Jacob Smith-Lafferty made a run for it, according RCMP. Police found him 'moments later.'

The man, who was handcuffed, was being escorted between police car and Yellowknife courthouse

Police were escorting prisoners to the courthouse on Saturday when Jacob Smith-Lafferty made a run for it, according RCMP. Police found him 'moments later.' (Walter Strong/CBC)

A man broke free last weekend while being escorted from a police vehicle to the Yellowknife courthouse cells.

Police were escorting prisoners to the courthouse on Saturday when Jacob Smith-Lafferty made a run for it, according to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP.

Smith-Lafferty was handcuffed at the time, and though a "short foot pursuit ensued," he managed to escape police, said RCMP.

Police called for backup, and they found Smith-Lafferty in an apartment building near downtown Yellowknife "moments later," says the news release.

Smith-Lafferty was retaken into custody, said the RCMP, and no one was injured during the ordeal.

In August 2018, a man named Jacob Smith-Lafferty was sentenced to 18 months in jail for his part in a 2016 home invasion in Behchoko, N.W.T. Smith-Lafferty and another intruder were drunk at the time. Smith-Lafferty pleaded guilty to a charge of break and enter with intent to commit a crime. CBC was not able to confirm if it is the same man.

Smith-Lafferty is now facing a charge of escape lawful custody.

The Yellowknife RCMP detachment has also launched a review of the incident.

