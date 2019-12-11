Handcuffed man heading to court escapes, outruns Yellowknife RCMP

A man broke free last weekend while being escorted from a police vehicle to the Yellowknife courthouse cells.

Police were escorting prisoners to the courthouse on Saturday when Jacob Smith-Lafferty made a run for it, according to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP.

Smith-Lafferty was handcuffed at the time, and though a "short foot pursuit ensued," he managed to escape police, said RCMP.

Police called for backup, and they found Smith-Lafferty in an apartment building near downtown Yellowknife "moments later," says the news release.

Smith-Lafferty was retaken into custody, said the RCMP, and no one was injured during the ordeal.

In August 2018, a man named Jacob Smith-Lafferty was sentenced to 18 months in jail for his part in a 2016 home invasion in Behchoko, N.W.T. Smith-Lafferty and another intruder were drunk at the time. Smith-Lafferty pleaded guilty to a charge of break and enter with intent to commit a crime. CBC was not able to confirm if it is the same man.

Smith-Lafferty is now facing a charge of escape lawful custody.

The Yellowknife RCMP detachment has also launched a review of the incident.