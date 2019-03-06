RCMP investigating attempted armed robbery at Yellowknife convenience store

RCMP are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store in downtown Yellowknife.

In a news release issued Wednesday, RCMP say the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Kim's Confectionery on Franklin Avenue.

A screenshot from Kim's Confectionery attempted robbery on Tuesday. RCMP say the suspect is believed to be an Inuk man, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build. (RCMP )

"A lone man entered the store, brandishing a knife, while demanding money from the clerk. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the area," the statement said.

The RCMP say the suspect is believed to be an Inuk man, approximately five feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build.

"At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black T-shirt over top."

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area of 54 Street and Franklin Avenue between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday to contact the Yellowknife detachment.

"Information received from the public could provide valuable insight to assist with the RCMP's investigation into this incident," said Cst. Heather Cosenzo, in the statement.

The RCMP said photos will be distributed if they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.