N.W.T. RCMP using drones to investigate 2010 disappearance of Angela Meyer

Yellowknife RCMP will begin using drones to search for Angela Meyer, who went missing in Yellowknife eight years ago.

In a news release on Thursday afternoon, RCMP say they will begin flying drones over Robertson Drive, Forest Drive, Ptarmigan Road, Con Road and Taylor Road on Friday.

Meyer was last seen in that area before she vanished in 2010. She was last seen on Nov. 27 of that year.

"Although police have not received any new information, this is part of the ongoing investigation," the statement said.

On Thursday, Meyer's sister Candace told CBC News that she's glad the RCMP are using drones to continue the search for Angela. Candace Meyer said it's something she had considered doing personally, but didn't have the means.

Meyer's family previously told CBC that Angela was a "very loving girl," who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The family spoke out at the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls about the need for mental health and additions supports in the North, noting there wasn't a lot of help for Angela was she was a teenager.

Angela Meyer was 22 when she went missing.