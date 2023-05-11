Yukon RCMP looking for driver who side-swiped vehicle and drove off

Yukon RCMP are looking for any witnesses to a hit-and-run collision on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse a week and half ago, that left one person injured and their vehicle with "significant" damage.

Police are looking to identify the driver of a truck with a camper that side-swiped another vehicle, forcing that driver to lose control and go into the ditch.

It happened just before noon on April 29, between 12th Avenue and Wann Road in the Porter Creek neighbourhood. Police say the truck with camper had been travelling northbound when it crossed into the southbound land and struck the other vehicle. The driver of the truck then carried on up the highway without stopping.

Police said the side-swiped vehicle was damaged, and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Ford F-250 or something similar, with a light-coloured camper that's believed to also have significant damage.

Police are asking anybody who saw what happened, or has dashcam or surveillance footage, to contact them at 667-5551.