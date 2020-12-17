RCMP responding to active shooter in Clyde River
RCMP in Nunavut say they are responding to an incident involving an active shooter in the community. In a news release, police are asking residents to remain in their homes until further notice.
The RCMP says more information will be provided as it becomes available.