RCMP abandoning search for missing Baker Lake boater

The RCMP is abandoning its search for a Baker Lake, Nunavut, man who went missing on July 31.

Solomon Tulurialik was boating on Baker Lake that day when he ran out of gas and tried to swim to shore, but he never made it. The 29-year-old was attempting to retrieve more fuel.

Since Tulurialik's disappearance, the community and RCMP have been involved in an exhaustive search for him, conducting aerial searches using helicopters and drones, and raising money for a specialized dive team from Manitoba.

Last week, police said the search was likely a recovery mission.

However, "all efforts have failed to locate Solomon," an RCMP release issued Wednesday reads in part.

"The RCMP has met with Solomon's family and explained the decision to abandon official search efforts," the release states. "This file will remain open with the RCMP and members continue to follow up on every lead."

According to the release, police expect some community members to continue searching for Tulurialik, urging safety procedures including wearing PFDs and carrying food and emergency equipment on board.

"The RCMP in Baker Lake are grateful for a loving and caring community that came together to search for Solomon and support Solomon's grieving family," the release reads.