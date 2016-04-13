Raven Recycling says it could face downsizing without carbon rebate

One of Yukon's environmentally-minded organizations is ineligible for the territory's carbon price rebate, which could force it to downsize operations and potentially lead to layoffs.

"We may quit taking certain items. That would mean we would have less employees because we're not handling so much material," said Joy Snyder, Raven Recycling's executive director.

Raven Recycling is a social enterprise, which means it channels its profits into education and recycling non-refundable material like tin cans and plastics. It's also a registered charity and does not file a T2 corporation income tax return, which makes it ineligible for the rebate.

In a letter tabled in the Yukon Legislature Wednesday afternoon, Snyder says the organization spends approximately $243,000 on fuel each year.

Joy Snyder, executive director of Raven Recycling says the organization spends approximately $243,000 on fuel each year. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

She says Raven Recycling could pay $32,484 in carbon levies in 2022, when the levy hits its peak.

"It's one thing when a business is expected to sort of pass that on to their customers. But a large part of what we do is the non-refundable recycling and we have a free public drop off," says Snyder.

"Raven would be expected to bear that cost," she says.

Rebate program constricted

Other businesses will receive a refundable income tax credit with their tax assessment for the previous year. Placer and quartz mining operations are also eligible for the rebate if they file their receipts with the Yukon government.

Non-governmental organizations are ineligible for the carbon price rebate because it is estimated they only contribute up to 0.5 per cent of carbon emissions in the territory.

Snyder says Raven Recycling does not receive core funding from the territorial government, but it does receive diversion credits from the Yukon government and the City of Whitehorse for diverting recyclable material from landfills.

Raven Recycling ships 4,000 tonnes of recyclable material south every year.

The Raven Recycling Association runs a bottle depot as a way to generate money for the not-for-profit business. It also has a contract through the Yukon territorial government to process the region's recycling. (Raven Recycling/Submitted)

Yukon Premier and Finance Minister Sandy Silver says the territorial government's rebate program is constricted by the federal government's definition of who is eligible.

"If there's nothing we can do in the current incarnation of this program that's not to say that we can't help them reduce their emissions where they see that this carbon price is going to add to their overall costs," Silver told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"We can take a look at how we can supplement that with different types of programming to make their building more energy efficient … or some other initiatives," he said.

Snyder says Raven Recycling studied ways to reduce how much recyclable materials they are shipping out and ways to reuse those materials instead, but the territory does not have enough waste to make a project feasible.

The best outcome for the not-for-profit would be getting the carbon rebate, Snyder said, but it will find other ways around the rising costs if it is not exempted.

Raven Recycling to meet with minister

During a debate Tuesday afternoon in the Yukon Legislature on the carbon price rebate, Minister of Community Services John Streicker says carbon pricing is meant to shift people's habits from fossil fuels.

"The challenge that I perceive for all of us, including Raven Recycling, is that if they were to get an exemption — so, "Hey, I don't have to worry about that" — they will stay dependent on fossil fuels. That is the problem," Streicker said.

Yukon NDP Leader Liz Hanson said the government should either exempt all emissions-intensive trade-exposed industries or none.

Snyder is scheduled to meet with Community Services Minister John Streicker on Thursday.

Silver says he is also open to meeting with Raven Recycling.