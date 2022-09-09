Trial underway for 1 of 2 accused of killing 12-year-old in Rankin Inlet

Crown witnesses have been testifying this week in the trial of a 21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, boy, five years after the boy's body was found.

The 21-year-old, who cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the alleged crime, is one of two people who were charged in connection with the death of Ray "OJ" Taparti Jr., 12, after a 15-month police investigation. The second co-accused is Glenn Kadlak Jr., who also faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Taparti went missing in July 2017. His body was found in an industrial part of town after a five-day search, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The tragedy left a scar on the community of about 2,700 people, with community members remembering Taparti's sense of humour and boundless energy.

Testimony in the 21-year-old's trial began Tuesday, with Nunavut Court Justice Susan Cooper presiding. According to Nunatsiaq News, the court has heard from RCMP forensic and blood spatter specialists who were part of the investigation, as well as from Kadlak Jr.

Crown witnesses will wrap up their testimony Monday.