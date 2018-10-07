RCMP lay murder charge in 2017 death of Rankin Inlet boy

Fifteen months after 12-year-old Ray "OJ" Taparti Jr. was killed in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, police believe they've found his killer.

On Saturday, the RCMP in Iqaluit arrested and charged 21-year-old Glen Kadlak Jr., of Rankin Inlet, with one count of murder in relation to the homicide. He's scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23.

At a news conference Sunday, police said Kadlak and Taparti were "casual acquaintances" but wouldn't elaborate on how the two knew each other.

The arrest is the first major development in a case in which police have put out repeated calls for the public's help.

Police said the investigation was one of the largest for the division's major crime unit, involving more than 100 officers, 75 interviews and thousands of investigative hours.

The RCMP did not, however, say whether Kadlak has been charged with first- or second-degree murder.

"We are continuing to work with the prosecution team. At this time Kadlak is charged with straight murder," a spokesperson said in an email following the news conference.

Disappeared July 2017

On July 7, 2017, Taparti's family reported to police he had been missing for approximately five days. Search and rescue crews found his remains the next day in an industrial part of town.

An autopsy later ruled his death a homicide.

"We are relieved to hear somebody is in custody tonight," Taparti's family said in a statement, while also asking for privacy. "OJ is terribly missed, and we're glad the police have worked so hard to bring justice for OJ."

The RCMP also issued a correction, clarifying Taparti was 12 years old when he died. His age was previously announced and reported as 11.

Closure for Taparti family

Nunavut RCMP called a press conference Sunday night to announce the arrest — an extremely rare practice for the territory's police force.

RCMP would not answer any questions regarding the motive of the alleged killing. Nor would they say what the RCMP's big break was in the case, citing the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

But police said it wouldn't have been fair to Taparti's family to wait any longer to announce the arrest.

"This is about OJ and OJ's family, and justice for OJ," Const. Danielle Pollock said.

"This is for OJ's family to move forward and heal. To have them sit there and not be able to express how things are moving forward in their life — this has stopped their life for 15 [months]. For us to put a cap on it and wait until [Tuesday], I don't would have been appropriate."