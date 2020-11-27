Rankin Inlet RCMP asking public's help in finding man charged with several crimes

Rankin Inlet RCMP are asking the public's help in finding a 32-year-old man wanted on two counts of assault causing bodily harm, arson, mischief under $5000, and several breaches of court orders.

Police describe Donavan Akerlolik as an Inuk male with brown eyes and black hair. He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds, the Rankin Inlet RCMP said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Police say Akerlolik was last seen in Rankin Inlet.

The Rankin Inlet RCMP are asking anyone who may anything about where Akerlolik is to contact them at (867) 645-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also text CrimeStoppers by texting at NWTNUTIPS plus a message to 274637 (CRIMES).