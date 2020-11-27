Rankin Inlet RCMP arrest man wanted on assault, arson charges
Rankin Inlet RCMP say a 32-year-old man wanted on several charges, including assault and arson, was located and arrested without incident Friday night.
Police had asked Friday for the public's help in finding Donovan Akerlolik, who was wanted on two counts of assault causing bodily harm, arson, mischief under $5,000, and several breaches of court orders.
In a Saturday morning release, the RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.