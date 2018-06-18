Skip to Main Content
Health department lifts boil water advisory in Rankin Inlet

Residents in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, are now able to drink their tap water again — a boil water advisory that was placed earlier this month has been lifted.

People in the Nunavut community had to boil their drinking water for more than a week

Nunavut's Department of Health issued the advisory on June 7 as a precautionary measure due to high turbidity or cloudy water.

Nunavut's Department of Health issued the advisory on June 7 due to high turbidity or cloudy water. At the time, the department said the ban was a precautionary measure.

People in Rankin were under the advisory for more than a week, having to boil their water for a full minute to ensure it was safe.

As of Monday, the health department said the advisory was lifted.

