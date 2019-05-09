Rankin Inlet honours woman who died while visiting family in community

A woman in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, is bringing her community together to honour a woman who recently died in the hamlet.

Amanda Ford set up a memorial to remember Lynnora Siusangnark where she says people brought flowers and stuffed animals. She also made 160 red pins and collected donations of money and food for Siusangnark's family.

"I wanted to do it because Lynnora came here for a graduation for one of her family members. And she wasn't from here. And I felt like she was alone," Ford said.

Siusangnark, 33, was found dead by police on April 26 after they responded to a call for service. RCMP said they are investigating the sudden death.

Ford said it was also important for her to organize a memorial as May 4 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), and the national inquiry held hearings in the community last year.

"It seems like women are alone," she said. "And when somebody goes missing or murdered, it's like there's no voice for women. So I thought it was important to be a voice for women."

'We shouldn't forget about them'

Ford said she felt it was also important to show Siusangnark's family they have the community's support, and that they've been appreciative.

"I just don't think it's right to be alone or to have that feeling that they're alone," she said.

"It's nice to know that we're in contact and the little that we're doing is helping them."

Even though Ford is done collecting donations, she said that isn't the end of the support for the family.

"It's going to be a long time for the family to have that heavy feeling so it's not over," she said. "We shouldn't forget about them."