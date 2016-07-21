Rankin Inlet mayor dies after long battle with cancer

The mayor of Rankin Inlet, Robert Janes, has died, after a long battle with cancer.

Janes served as mayor for six years, and was partway into his second term. Before that, he was a long-time councillor.

In a press release, the hamlet's SAO, Justin Merritt, said Janes was dedicated to his community and "always worked towards the best interest of the residents of Rankin Inlet."

Janes died in Winnipeg on Wednesday, where he was receiving treatments for cancer. He continued his mayoral duties between treatments.

"[He would] do the best he could, do all the functions he could go to, and the meetings that he had to go to," said deputy mayor Harry Towtongie. "He never gave up, we were amazed at that always."

Towtongie will serve as mayor until an election is held in October.

He was known around the hamlet for having a shop out of his home where locals would gear up for camping and fishing trips with everything from fish hooks to thermoses to sunglasses. He was known for giving discounts to elders.

Deepest condolences to the family of Rankin Inlet Mayor Robert Janes. He was my colleague on Hamlet Council as well as my neighbour for many years. I learned so much from him, particularly the springtime hours spent in his shop stocking up for fishing season with the woodstove on <a href="https://t.co/xPe4mw5TR7">pic.twitter.com/xPe4mw5TR7</a> —@Maqaiti

Janes leaves behind his common-law wife, three grown children, and grandchildren.

He was originally from Conception Bay in Labrador.

Janes came north working for the Hudson's Bay Company, and stayed because he loved it, living in a number of communities before settling in Rankin Inlet.

He was 66 years old.