Rankin Inlet man medevaced to Winnipeg after alleged assault
A man in Rankin Inlet was taken to hospital and then medevaced to Winnipeg, for further treatment, say RCMP. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

A 29-year-old Rankin Inlet man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident

The RCMP detachment in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Rankin Inlet RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man with aggravated assault in connection to the incident. (Jordan Konek/CBC)

A man in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, has been medevaced to Winnipeg after an alleged serious assault, say Nunavut RCMP.

RCMP and Rankin Inlet emergency medical services responded to a report of a man in medical distress at a home in the community on Tuesday, according to a news release Thursday.

Police say an initial investigation determined that a man had been seriously assaulted and required immediate medical attention.

He was taken to hospital and then medevaced to Winnipeg, for further treatment, the release says. He's expected to make a full recovery.

A 29-year-old man from Rankin Inlet has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident. 

The man appeared before a justice of the peace and was released from custody with conditions, say police. 

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 20 in Rankin Inlet.

