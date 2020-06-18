Rankin Inlet man medevaced to Winnipeg after alleged assault

A man in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, has been medevaced to Winnipeg after an alleged serious assault, say Nunavut RCMP.

RCMP and Rankin Inlet emergency medical services responded to a report of a man in medical distress at a home in the community on Tuesday, according to a news release Thursday.

Police say an initial investigation determined that a man had been seriously assaulted and required immediate medical attention.

He was taken to hospital and then medevaced to Winnipeg, for further treatment, the release says. He's expected to make a full recovery.

A 29-year-old man from Rankin Inlet has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

The man appeared before a justice of the peace and was released from custody with conditions, say police.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 20 in Rankin Inlet.