Skip to Main Content
Man arrested for causing a disturbance on flight to Rankin Inlet
North·New

Man arrested for causing a disturbance on flight to Rankin Inlet

A 25-year-old man from Chesterfield Inlet faces several Aeronautics Act charges after causing a disturbance on a flight from Winnipeg to Rankin Inlet.

25-year-old from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, faces several Aeronautics Act charges

CBC News ·
Rankin Inlet RCMP say they arrested the man after they were called about an unruly passenger on an inbound flight from Winnipeg. (David Bell/CBC)

A man from Chesterfield Inlet is facing several charges after he caused a disturbance on a flight from Winnipeg to Rankin Inlet last week.

RCMP were called to meet the plane as it landed in Rankin Inlet on June 7, according to a news release.

"Upon arrival of the aircraft, Rankin Inlet RCMP members boarded the plane and arrested the unruly passenger, who was still disrupting and causing a disturbance," states the release.

The man, who is not named in the release, is facing several charges until the Aeronautics Act. He is in custody and is scheduled to receive a bail hearing on June 12.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|