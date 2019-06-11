Man arrested for causing a disturbance on flight to Rankin Inlet

A man from Chesterfield Inlet is facing several charges after he caused a disturbance on a flight from Winnipeg to Rankin Inlet last week.

RCMP were called to meet the plane as it landed in Rankin Inlet on June 7, according to a news release.

"Upon arrival of the aircraft, Rankin Inlet RCMP members boarded the plane and arrested the unruly passenger, who was still disrupting and causing a disturbance," states the release.

The man, who is not named in the release, is facing several charges until the Aeronautics Act. He is in custody and is scheduled to receive a bail hearing on June 12.