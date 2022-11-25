Rankin Inlet residents warned after dog suspected of carrying rabies euthanized

Nunavut's Department of Health is warning Rankin Inlet residents who may have come in contact with a dog suspected of carrying rabies to get themselves examined by a nurse at the health centre.

The dog was euthanized in the community Wednesday. The animal resided at one of the 10-plex units near the healing facility in the hamlet and was displaying symptoms of the virus when it was euthanized by bylaw officers, according to a Thursday release from the department.

"Anyone who has been bitten or scratched, or had close contact with this dog, should go to the local health centre and report the incident immediately," it read.

"Treatment must be started quickly after exposure, as rabies infections are almost always fatal."

The release warns dog owners to monitor for changes in their pets, including behaving strangely, staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises.

It asks residents to avoid any animals exhibiting any of these signs.

Owners who believe their pet had contact with the dog are asked to contact the regional environmental health officer at 867-645-8071.

The department is also asking anyone who sees a fox or wolf wandering around the community to contact the conservation officer at 867-645-8084.

Last month, the department said a fox who attacked two dogs in the community in September had tested positive for rabies.