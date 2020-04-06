Man from Rankin Inlet charged with child luring and making explicit materials available

Police have arrested and charged a man in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, after executing a search warrant at a home on Friday.

The investigation goes back to Jan. 22, when Rankin Inlet RCMP say they started looking into allegations of possible child pornography and inappropriate "intimate explicit images" shared online, according to a news release sent Monday.

Police say they arrested the 28-year-old man for making explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

The man, who is not named in the news release, appeared before a Justice of the Peace and was released. He is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 10, in Rankin Inlet, states the news release.

Police are reminding parents and guardians to take a proactive approach to protect children from online sexual exploitation.

Police say youth can call the Kamatsiaqtut Nunavut helpline at 1-800-265-3333, to talk about troubles, concerns or anything that is bothering them. They can also visit this website.