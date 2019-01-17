Victim of fatal snowmobile crash near Yellowknife identified as father of twins

The man killed in a snowmobile crash over the weekend was Jeffrey Lindsay, a sergeant with the 1st Canadian Ranger Patrol Group in Yellowknife, Cpt. Sam Kim of Joint Task Force North confirmed on Wednesday.

Lindsay, 46, was from Brantford, Ontario and the father of twin 12-year-old boys.

He had been in Yellowknife for just over a year.

Lindsay was a knowledgeable ranger and a great man, said Lt.-Col. Tim Halfkenny, commanding officer of the 1st Canadian Ranger Patrol Group.

"He was a caring man, he was extremely knowledgeable," said Halfkenny. "He was well respected not only in the community, but in the ranger patrol group as well."

Before joining the rangers in Yellowknife, Lindsay served as an artillery soldier in Afghanistan.

Halfkenny worked with Lindsay for six or seven months. He said some of the policy changes that were made in the 70-person unit were done with Lindsay's input.

Operations Sergeant Jeffrey Lindsay, far left, leaves behind two sons and his wife, Nadia. (Photo courtesy Canadian Armed Forces)

"I took command in June this year and relied heavily on him," said Halfkenny.

"Jeff was a phenomenal source of information for me... we often sit around in the morning with a cup of coffee [and] just talk about general ideas and concepts."

On Saturday, Lindsay's snowmobile hit a snow-covered rock near Reid Lake, which is about 60 km northeast of Yellowknife, RCMP said on Monday.

Police performed CPR, but Lindsay died at the scene.

Halfkenny said a memorial service will take place Ontario in the coming weeks.