Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Aaron Reid. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office for the same reason that I ran a petition to oppose power rate increases in 2014. I want to be a strong voice and advocate for the people of Range Lake and promote some much needed change.

I believe that historically, the government has tried to do too many things at once and this has led to a poor track record of actual achievement. Rather than try to fix everything, I believe we need to focus on a few key priorities first, get those taken care of, and then move on to more complex problems — walk before you run.

The first thing we need to do is take action to ensure that we never have a repeat of the summer of 2023. Once we've secured our communities then we need to focus on the basics of a thriving society; a healthy economy and healthy people.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

My experience is mostly related to information and communications technology, working at Northwestel for the last 19 years. I've been a key player in several large projects that have advanced the North considerably, such as bringing smart-phone service to our communities and the rollout of fibre optic networks to areas that have never had it before. I've seen the real change that these types of projects can bring to both people and communities and I know we need to do more things like this to help move the N.W.T. forward.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The biggest issue facing the territory is our loss of population. People are leaving and this creates a self-reinforcing pattern of decline. As the economy contracts and we get reduced federal transfers, this will leave us with less and less resources to deal with worse and worse problems.

We have to focus on keeping people here and making this a place that people want to move to. The baseline for that is securing our communities such that our homes and livelihoods are not under threat from things such as wildfires. Then we need to improve our economy and the health and wellness of our people.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issue facing Range Lake is the economy. The end of mine life is on the horizon and a lack of investment in finding and developing "the next big thing" is ensuring that we will soon enter the bust phase of the boom/bust cycle.

We need to diversify the economy as much as possible to try and soften the blow while investing heavily in exploration and surveying to find potential replacements of the mines.

We need to close the municipal funding gap, as this will have immediate positive effects on both Range Lake and Yellowknife as a whole.

Innovative new industries not previously considered, such as bringing data centres to the North and increased development of drone and AI technologies, should be fostered as these are emerging markets with global potential.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Accountability and transparency.

Accountability: we need to be able to accurately assess how well programs, initiatives and laws are actually performing. If they're not meeting their intended purpose then they should be changed.

Transparency: There is a great deal of critical information that is withheld from the public for frankly mystifying reasons. Take for example the Extended Health Benefits Agreement. No one can actually say with confidence what they will or won't be paying or whether they do or don't meet the income threshold. This kind of opacity on such a basic and critical question is unacceptable.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Enacting measures which ensure that what happened to Enterprise, N.W.T. , this summer will never happen to another community in the N.W.T. again.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I will be an accountable, honest partner that is committed to implementing the key principles of the UN declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the 94 calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

We need to acknowledge that the world has changed and if we want to keep living here we have to change with it. This means creating significant, permanent fire defences (and the people to use them) for every community under the treeline.

We need to be realistic that due to our remote nature, professional help will not always be able to get to us in time, so local residents will need the training, equipment and support necessary to be able to do it themselves, in most cases.

These would be groups of citizen volunteers. There are similar precedents set with other groups, such as the Coast Guard Auxiliary, who do this very type of thing today, just in a different context.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

We should immediately increase the Mining Incentive Program budget as much as possible to encourage more exploration to find future mines. The budget is currently $1.5 million and actual use is approaching that ceiling so it should be expanded.

We need to connect our separate grids with Taltson and projects like it to help solve our power problem.

Further to that, we should seriously explore innovative new industries, such as data centres, for long term growth.

If done properly these would actually help the rest of the country and the world reduce their greenhouse gas emissions as, by moving North, they would no longer be spending 40 per cent of their energy just on cooling.

One common problem that the North faces is that we have too few people trying to cover too much ground, both literally and figuratively. One thing that the GNWT should promote, which would help with this in leaps and bounds, is the development and adoption of drone technology for multiple uses and AI to assist with reducing workload for such a small workforce.

These two sectors of the economy (drones and AI) are seeing widespread adoption throughout the rest of the world. They are a perfect fit for the North, with our unique problems, but we're not taking advantage of it and it's our loss.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

No, I do not live in my riding. I live in Kam Lake, but will not run there as I believe the incumbent, Caitlin Cleveland, has done a tremendous job as MLA and I want to see her continue to succeed in government.

If you're running against an incumbent, it signals that either you have an issue with something they've done, or you think you could do a better job. Neither of those things are true in my case.

Range Lake, however, is an open district. There is no incumbent and there are a great deal of similarities between the two. Both have a mix of residential/industrial and both are heavily tied to the beating heart of the N.W.T. economy, so I believe that I am a good fit for the people of Range Lake.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

No, I would not seek a cabinet position. I have a great deal to learn about government and its operations, so would not be in a realistic position to seek cabinet if elected.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No, I would not consider the premiership if elected.

Kieron Testart. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I'm proud to call Range Lake home and I've decided to run in this election because I have a deep love for our Yellowknife community. I've seen how this place has shaped my children's lives, and I want to ensure they grow up in a thriving and safe environment.

With tough times ahead, I'm worried about the future of the territory. I understand the hardships northerners have endured, and I'm committed to making things right. These last few years have been unprecedented. It's been tough, but together, we as northerners have shown the resilience and determination that define our spirit.

I believe that my experience and dedication can help secure a better future for our community and for the next generation.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have four years legislative experience as a former MLA, which will allow me to hit the ground running on day one and avoid the steep learning curve that others will have to learn over time.

My work for Indigenous governments in economic development has given me keen insight into how to grow the economy to ensure no community is left behind.

Most importantly is my experience of living in Range Lake and understanding the unique challenges and opportunities that can be found in the riding.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

In the Northwest Territories, we find ourselves at a crossroads, facing several significant challenges that cannot be ignored. The foremost among these challenges is economic uncertainty, which has been exacerbated by a lack of clear focus from the government on its priorities and the pressing issue of unresolved Indigenous self-government agreements and land claims.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

In the Range Lake riding, we face pressing challenges that demand attention and action. The soaring cost of living has become a heavy burden on the shoulders of our residents. Our healthcare system is stretched to its limits, affecting the well-being of our community. Equally crucial is the need for greater accountability from our decision makers to restore trust in our government.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Our government needs significant improvements in accountability and getting real results for northerners. We must prioritize effective program delivery in every aspect of governance, with clear timelines and concrete objectives. Mandates should be determined by elected leaders, aligning with the priorities northerners vote for in this election.

The executive council needs to enhance its role in overseeing government departments to ensure transparency and responsible resource use. The Public Service Act should be modernized, and a public service commission established to create a more efficient and representative public service.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Establishing a natural resource dividend that would provide each household with $100 a month in no-strings attached cash, with only the highest income earners left out of the benefit. This would put much needed money into the pockets of families without any loss in tax revenues to the GNWT, and would be a good step forward in alleviating poverty in our communities. This is a meaningful step in tackling the cost of living and giving northerners a fair share of their natural resource wealth.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

The future of the N.W.T. as a territory depends on the relationship between its public government and Indigenous nations. We have to restore trust and respect between these governments and aspire toward a confederation within confederation.

This means new offers at each unsettled land claim table within one year of taking office, establishing an Indigenous-led child welfare system, full implementation of modern treaty provisions, and integrating the Council of Leaders and Intergovernmental Council into the Legislative Assembly as a formal body within our democratic institutions.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The N.W.T. is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the effects of climate change, and these impacts are only going to get worse in the years to come. We need a government that thinks in terms of "climate readiness" instead of mere climate change.

This means a significant investment in resilient infrastructure, proactive measures to reduce the severity of climate disasters, the establishment of sustainable land and water management practices to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, and training specialized teams to respond swiftly and effectively to climate-related emergencies.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

There is no one strategy that will create growth and jobs, instead we need a multifaceted approach that fosters growth, innovation, and prosperity, benefiting all residents.

This means revitalizing mining in the N.W.T. through:

Regulatory improvements, infrastructure development and incentives for research and development.

Offering tax breaks and incentives for northern businesses.

Closing the municipal funding gap and transferring all unused public land within municipal boundaries to local authorities to bring new investment into local economies.

Doubling the Mining Incentive Program to $3 million to spur new exploration into the critical minerals sector.

Strengthening the labour market with new immigration programs and expanded opportunities for education and skills training with the new polytechnic university.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English and French.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I'm proud to call Range Lake my home.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

If the best way to serve my constituents is at the cabinet table, I will seek a nomination as minister.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

I would consider it, but it ultimately depends on the members elected on November 14th.

Nicole Sok. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I'm running for office now because there's a lot of pressing issues that need to be tackled and ones I would like to contribute to.

I'm sure every election cycle it always feels like these are the issues and they won't be there next election cycle, but in reality, it's true. Mining will be winding down, the Education Act revision will be complete, carbon taxes will have increased exponentially, so these issues are this upcoming assembly's tasks to handle, and I want to be a part of that.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have spent a decade or so in roles where I serve others. I know how to put others first, how to be humble and how to advocate for those who can't. I've also had to learn to seek out answers and guidance from those who know more than I do, and I know how much can happen when everyone is working toward a common goal.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I don't think there's necessarily one, but the one that keeps coming up is the economy. There are so many interconnected issues that a siloed approach won't work the way we think it ought to.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The top issue I'm hearing is the cost of living/carbon taxes.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Less duplication across policies and departments. It creates a lack of accountability and ownership.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Personally? I'd be happy being part of an assembly that put housing front and centre and realized it's the root of so many of our problems. It's time to give it the attention it's due.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I often read articles where the GNWT comes off paternalistic in how it talks to other levels of government. I'd like to take an approach where we treat each other as equals, partners and truly listen.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Assessments of inhabited flood plains, as well as autumn prescribed burns under the Forest Management Act.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Long-term thinking says plan an airport renewal project that allows for the addition of an international terminal so we can be more competitive and accessible. Simultaneously, push for growth in the critical mineral sector, while pursuing more cold-weather testing, and research and development, are some examples.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I do not. I chose Range Lake because there are a lot of folks like my family in the riding. Small business families, trades families, mining families. Plus, Range Lake has its own homeless population and that's an issue that's important to me.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I make no assumptions. I understand that there are procedures to who can be in cabinet. I would love the Housing portfolio though. I think I could serve it well. For that reason alone I would, but I truly hold no illusions.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.