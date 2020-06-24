Rallies held to protest violence against women in Yukon

Over a hundred people attended two rallies in Yukon on Tuesday aimed at stopping violence against women across the territory.

In Whitehorse, several dozen women, men and children gathered downtown and marched along Front Street.

"It needs to stop and the Yukon needs to put a big end to it," said Nika Young, one of the marchers.

Young, who attended with Hanna Silverfox-Belcher and Cheyenne Silverfox-Belcher, all three members of the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation, said she was there because of a loved one's experience.

"We really wanted to take part to remember our cousin Cynthia Blackjack who was systematically murdered by the system," she said. "We're not going to be the next ones to be taken. No more silence. No more stolen sisters."

Earlier this year, a coroner's jury ruled Blackjack's death was accidental.

Marchers on Front Street in Whitehorse <a href="https://t.co/gcnqvTDg8h">pic.twitter.com/gcnqvTDg8h</a> —@jsponagle

The Whitehorse march was in solidarity with an anti-violence vigil and solidarity march in Watson Lake organized by the Liard Aboriginal Women's Society. Kaska women wanted to show support after a violent incident in the town earlier this month.

Organizer Margaret Charlie says over 100 people showed up, including some men.

"I am really happy. I was really honoured," she said. "That has really opened up our community. I hope something can be done by the justice system."

Charlie says it is the first time a march like this has been held in the community.

When it comes to change, both Charlie and Young say it starts with the justice system holding perpetrators of violence against women accountable for their actions..

"Especially for the violence against the women they need to be held accountable whether it be through the justice system or through the community," said Young.