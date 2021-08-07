Rainbow Run turnout shows Yellowknife is 'loving, supporting,' says organizer

A little more than 150 people at the starting line of the third annual Rainbow Run showed one of the event's organizers this weekend that Yellowknife is a "very loving, supporting community."

After participants took off running and walking from Somba K'e Civic Plaza on Saturday morning, Amanda St. Denis, a member of the Yellowknife Pride committee, said she was "pretty emotional" about the turnout.

"I have a passion for running and I have lived experience with the LGBTQ2S+ community, both myself and my family. It's two things I can bring together," she explained.

Sarah Carr-Locke has run in all three Rainbow Run events so far.

"I think I've worn this hat and these socks every time," Carr-Locke said with a laugh. "As a member of the queer community, I just find it a fun, good run to do."

Ajay Chauhan, who has participated in all three Rainbow Run events in Yellowknife, said he values the opportunity to show solidarity for the gay community. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Ajay Chauhan has also run in all three events and said it's important to show support for the 2SLGBT community.

"I'm coming from another part of the world, India, where this is not that big. People are afraid, going out and showing their solidarity. But here it's more open, so I'm like 'why not.' I want to be part of this."

Amanda St. Denis, one of the event organizers, said she was 'pretty emotional' about the turnout at this year's Rainbow Run. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

Paige Scott said the atmosphere was full of excitement — despite grey clouds that threatened to rain on the crowd.

"As an ally I think it's important to be spreading awareness and making sure everyone is doing their best to keep the community safe and doing their part," Scott said.