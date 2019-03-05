Rabies confirmed in dogs and foxes in Taloyoak

The Nunavut Health Department issued a public health advisory for residents in Taloyoak after finding some dogs and foxes that tested positive for rabies. The advisory states that anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a dog or fox should go to the health centre immediately and report the incident.

"Treatment must be started quickly," the advisory states. "An animal behaving strangely. staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises" could all be signs of rabies. The advisory says if anyone sees an animal like this, they should avoid it and report it to a conservation officer.

It also says that a sick fox may appear friendly, but children shouldn't play with foxes or any other wildlife. Residents should watch for changes in domestic animals that are tied up outside, it states.

Rabies is not uncommon in wolves and foxes in Nunavut, and the sickness can spread to dogs that are bitten by a rabid animal. It can also spread to people if they are bitten, scratched or licked by an infected animal.

The advisory also warns that a person can get rabies from handling or skinning an infected animal

People who see a fox or wolf wandering the community, or those with a dog that has interacted with one of the animals, are asked to call the conservation officer at 867-561-6231.