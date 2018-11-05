2 foxes in Igloolik test positive for rabies

Two foxes in Igloolik, Nunavut, have tested positive for rabies, according to the territory's Health Department.

The department issued a public health advisory on Monday.

Rabies is commonly found in foxes and wolves in Nunavut — a fox tested positive in Igloolik earlier this year, and a dog was also sent for testing. The disease can spread to dogs if they're bitten.

"Rabies can be passed onto people when an infected animal bites, scratches or licks them," the department's advisory states in part. "A person, if they have cuts on their skin, can also get rabies when handling/skinning infected animals."

People are urged to get treatment quickly at the local health centre if they're bitten or scratched.

According to Health Canada, early rabies symptoms can feel like the flu and include chills, fever, headaches, lack of appetite, irritability and difficulty sleeping.

If animals are behaving strangely — staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making odd noises — avoid the animal and report it to bylaw.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are available in the community.

The department is asking people to report any incidents by calling the wildlife manager at 867-934-6326 or the after-hours environmental health on-call line at 867-975-5772.