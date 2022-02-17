The Government of Nunavut says two foxes in the territory have recently tested positive for rabies — one in Coral Harbour and one in Chesterfield Inlet.

The government is asking residents in these communities to be on the lookout for foxes.

Anyone in the area who has been bitten or scratched by a fox or dog should go to their local health centre immediately.

If your pets spend unsupervised time outdoors, the department advises keeping an eye on them to see if they start behaving differently.

Signs of rabies in dogs include behaving strangely, staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises.

Foxes with rabies may also appear friendly, the department warns.

If you see a fox or wolf in Coral Harbour or Chesterfield Inlet, or your dog has had contact with one, call the regional environmental health officer at 867-645-6660 or conservation officer at 867-975-7780.

Rabies is almost always fatal in humans if not treated immediately, and health centres are equipped to handle the disease.